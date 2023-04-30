Former Sudanese PM said 'it would be a nightmare for the world' if the conflict reaches a 'civil war proper'

Armed forces reportedly prevented evacuees from taking the last flights out of the war-torn country on Saturday. The United Kingdom fears that some of its citizens may be among those barred from leaving Sudan.

The Sudanese Armed Forces was the party responsible for blocking people from fleeing through the airport, said the UK’s Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Alicia Kearns to the Observer.

“Our Government must do everything in its power to reach all 2,000 British nationals, and do all we can to get them to the air strip, before the last flight takes off,” wrote Kearns on Twitter

“I’ve had some messages saying the Sudanese Armed Forces have been stopping people,” Kearns also told the Observer. “If so, you’ve got British nationals who are stuck and being stopped from getting to the evacuation point.”

There were 21 flights with 1,888 people, many of whom were British nationals, that were able to evacuate Sudan during the fragile ceasefire. It’s still unclear what will happen to those barred from leaving.

At least 512 people have been killed, 4,193 wounded, and hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes in the two weeks of fighting between Sudan's army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary commanded by his deputy-turned-rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The UN warned that the conflict was reigniting ethnic clashes in the western Darfur region which had left nearly 100 dead in a matter of days. Hospitals have also been shelled leaving more than two-thirds out of service, the local doctors' union said.

There have been multiple truce efforts since fighting broke out on April 15, but all have failed. Sudan's former prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, warned on Sunday, "God forbid if Sudan is to reach a point of civil war proper... I think it would be a nightmare for the world."