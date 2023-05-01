Sudanese army cast doubts that the 'rebels' will keep the agreements, but 'hoped' they would

As the deadly conflict enters its third week, Sudan’s rival military forces continue to violate each ceasefire attempt. The latest formal agreement was meant to extend the weekend’s 72 hour period of relative calm, but multiple truce efforts have failed since fighting broke out on April 15.

The Sudanese army cast doubts that the “rebels” will keep the agreements, but “hoped” they would. On Saturday, the army’s forces were reportedly blocking British and other foreign nationals from evacuating through the airport.

Concerns may be abetted by the new ceasefire, but grim warnings were released over the weekend. "God forbid if Sudan is to reach a point of civil war proper,” former Sudanese prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, warned on Sunday, “I think it would be a nightmare for the world."

At least 512 people have been killed, 4,193 wounded, and hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes. Fighting has continued despite ceasefires between Sudan's army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his deputy-turned-rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The uncontrolled violence in Sudan allowed several war criminals to escape from prison, and the United Nations voiced growing concern on Friday. "We're very, very deeply alarmed by the prison breaks," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters.

"We're very worried about the prospect of further violence, amid a generalized climate of impunity. When you see continued impunity for serious violations,“ Shamdasani said, “it emboldens the perpetrators."

The UN also warned that the conflict was reigniting ethnic clashes. And the local doctors' union said hospitals have been shelled leaving more than two-thirds out of service.