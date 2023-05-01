Sudan’s turmoil has seen aid workers killed, hospitals bombed, humanitarian facilities looted, and foreign aid groups forced to suspend most of their operations

The United Nations warned Sudan was nearing its “breaking point” as its capital was rocked by gun battles and explosions on Monday, despite the latest truce formally agreed upon between the barring parties.

Sudan’s turmoil has seen aid workers killed, hospitals bombed, humanitarian facilities looted, and foreign aid groups forced to suspend most of their operations.

“The scale and speed of what is unfolding is unprecedented in Sudan,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres. “We are extremely concerned by the immediate as well as long-term impact on all people in Sudan, and the broader region.”

On Monday, top UN humanitarian official Martin Griffiths was heading to the region to help bring relief to the millions "whose lives have turned upside down overnight.”

"The humanitarian situation is reaching breaking point," Dujarric said.

More than 500 people have been reported killed and some 4,600 wounded since fighting erupted on April 15 between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The chaos and bloodshed have sparked a mass exodus of tens of thousands of Sudanese to neighboring countries like Egypt and Chad.

Millions of those who haven’t fled are sheltered in their homes with dwindling necessities and frequent power cuts, as fighter jets thundering through the sky on bombing raids have drawn heavy anti-aircraft fire.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo have agreed on multiple, poorly observed ceasefires and extended the latest by three days on Sunday, with each side blaming the other for violations.