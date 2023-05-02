Over 100,000 escape Sudan, UN warns the crisis will worsen

'The total estimate of displaced individuals across Sudan has reached 334,053'

Sudan’s turmoil has seen aid workers killed, hospitals bombed, humanitarian facilities looted, and foreign aid groups forced to suspend most of their operations, as well as prison breaks. Warnings have emerged of nightmare scenarios amid a “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis.

Abdou Dieng, a top UN official, warned of "a full-blown catastrophe.” The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a situation report that "the total estimate of displaced individuals across Sudan has reached 334,053."

UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, spokeswoman Olga Sarrado stated, "Over 100,000 refugees are estimated to be among those who have now fled Sudan to neighboring countries." And many more cannot even afford to leave.

The United Nations also voiced its concern on Friday about war criminals escaping justice. "We're very, very deeply alarmed by the prison breaks," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters. “We're very worried about the prospect of further violence, amid a generalized climate of impunity.”

More than 500 people have been killed, 4,600 wounded, and hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes. Despite the truce attempts, fighting continues between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's army, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his deputy-turned-rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The chaos and bloodshed have sparked a mass exodus of tens of thousands of Sudanese to neighboring countries like Egypt and Chad. Millions of those who haven’t fled are sheltered in their homes with dwindling necessities and frequent power cuts, as fighter jets thundering through the sky on bombing raids have drawn heavy anti-aircraft fire.