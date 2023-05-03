Over 100,000 refugees have fled in an exodus that sparked warnings of a humanitarian 'catastrophe' with implications for the wider region

The United Nations on Wednesday said “we failed” to stop a war from erupting in Sudan, where persistent fighting between rival generals continues to undermine fragile ceasefires.

“The UN was taken by surprise” by the conflict because the world body and others were hopeful that negotiations would be successful, UN chief Antonio Guterres told reporters in Nairobi.

“A country like Sudan, that has suffered so much… cannot afford a struggle for power,” he added, in remarks that came a day after South Sudan announced that the warring sides agreed “in principle” to a seven-day truce starting Thursday.

Deadly violence broke out on April 15 between Sudan’s de facto leader and army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. At least 550 people have been killed and nearly 5,000 wounded, in figures that are most likely incomplete.

More than 100,000 refugees have fled to neighboring countries in an exodus that has sparked warnings of a humanitarian “catastrophe” with implications for the wider region.

Despite multiple truces being announced, none have effectively taken hold, as witnesses reported warplanes over the capital Khartoum on Wednesday and fierce clashes in nearby Omdurman.

The failure of the warring generals to abide by their commitments in efforts to end the violence has drawn mounting international criticism.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned that the fighting in neighboring Sudan was affecting "the entire region,” and the Saudi-headquartered Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

In addition to the capital Khartoum, violence has engulfed the Darfur region where at least 99 people have been killed in fighting.