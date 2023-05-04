Ethiopia: WFP suspends food aid to Tigray over reported thefts

U.S. Agency for International Development also said it discovered that food intended for people in Tigray was being diverted and sold

The UN World Food Program (WFP) has paused food distribution in Ethiopia’s war-ravaged Tigray region amid reports of significant amounts of aid being stolen.

It was "strongly reiterating to our cooperating partners that they monitor and report any illicit activities, and that they are enforcing the agreed controls,” the WFP said in a Wednesday statement.

The announcement followed a similar one by the U.S. Agency for International Development, which said it discovered that food intended for people in Tigray – millions of whom are in severe need of aid – was being diverted and sold. Neither organization gave details of the source of the reports and the WFP did not say who was responsible for the diversions or when they took place.

Getachew Reda, the head of Tigray's interim regional government, urged humanitarian agencies to reconsider suspending aid, saying the moves would "hurt our people who are facing grave challenges," Reuters reported. He said he set up a task force to investigate the claims, calling the theft a crime against children, the elderly, and the displaced.

The war that erupted in November 2020 between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions, and created famine-like conditions for hundreds of thousands.

Tigray and Addis Ababa agreed to end hostilities last November, allowing for additional aid to reach the northern region and for some services to be restored.