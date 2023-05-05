UN warns ‘frighteningly large number of children’ killed in Sudan conflict

190 children were killed and 1,700 wounded in the first 11 days of the conflict that began last month, says UNICEF

The United Nations warned on Friday a “frighteningly large number of children” were dying amid protracted fighting in Sudan, pointing to reports that seven kids were being killed or wounded every hour.

“As feared and as warned, the situation in Sudan has become fatal for a frighteningly large number of children,” said James Elder, spokesman for the UN children’s agency UNICEF. He said the agency received reports from a “trusted partner” that 190 children were killed and 1,700 wounded in the first 11 days of the conflict that began last month.

Elder noted that those numbers were gathered from health facilities in the capital Khartoum and the Darfur region, which he said means that it only covers those who made it to healthcare facilities, warning “the reality is likely to be much worse.”

Hundreds of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes in Sudan since battles began between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's forces and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's Rapid Support Forces. The sides have agreed to a string of short ceasefires, but none has been fully respected, as air strikes and gunfire continued to rock Khartoum on Friday despite the threat of renewed U.S. sanctions.

The UN refugee agency also decried the dire situation in Sudan, urging all countries to refrain from returning Sudanese nationals to the country. "UNHCR urges all countries to allow civilians fleeing Sudan non-discriminatory access to their territories," said the agency’s international protection chief Elizabeth Tan.

UNHCR has said it was preparing for an outflow of 860,000 people from Sudan into neighboring countries, with more than 113,000 people having already fled the country. Hundreds of thousands more have been internally displaced.