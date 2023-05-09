World Health Organization raises confirmed death toll to over 600, with 5,000 wounded – though the true figure is thought to be much higher

Residents in Sudan’s capital reported airstrikes Monday overnight and sporadic gun battles amid what they said was a surge in looting, with no signs of progress in ceasefire talks taking place in Saudi Arabia.

"The biggest danger is the spread of robbery and looting and the total absence of the police and the law," said Ahmed Saleh, from Khartoum's adjoining sister city of Bahri.

Homes, shops, and warehouses have all been targeted, residents said, and Sudan's Banks Union condemned burglary and vandalism at some branches.

Violence between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary risks a prolonged war that could draw in outside powers and unleash a new humanitarian crisis across Africa. The World Health Organization on Tuesday raised the confirmed death toll to over 600, with 5,000 wounded – though the true figure is thought to be much higher.

The eruption of conflict has also prompted hundreds of thousands to flee their homes, with the number of those displaced within Sudan more than doubling in a week to over 700,000, the UN’s migration agency said.

Some five million additional people will need emergency assistance inside Sudan, while 860,000 are expected to flee to neighboring states that were already in crisis at a time when rich countries have cut back on aid, the United Nations warned.

Meanwhile, there has been no sign of progress in peace talks that have been taking place in the Gulf kingdom since Saturday, despite their limited goal of a ceasefire to allow humanitarian access.

"We are pursuing putting in place real foundations for stopping the fighting,” said Sudanese army chief and junta ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, “including withdrawal from areas that are residential or have public services, the removal of troops from the center of the capital, the removal of snipers and armed occupation from citizens' homes," he told Egyptian media.