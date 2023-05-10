U.S. 'cautiously optimistic' on Sudan truce for aid as battles rage

Envoys from Sudan's warring parties have been meeting since Saturday in Jeddah for 'pre-negotiation talks' with the participation of U.S. officials

The United States is “cautiously optimistic” that Sudan’s warring factions will reach a new temporary ceasefire during peace talks in Saudi Arabia to allow in aid.

Envoys from the warring parties – army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo – have been meeting since Saturday in Jeddah for “pre-negotiation talks” with the participation of U.S. officials.

“Our goal for these talks has been very narrowly focused first on securing agreement on a declaration of humanitarian principles and then getting a ceasefire that is long enough to facilitate the steady delivery of badly needed services,” said U.S. State Department official Victoria Nuland.

“I talked to our negotiators this morning who are cautiously optimistic.”

Fighting continued to rage in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and surrounding cities on Wednesday, pushing more people to undertake dangerous journeys to safety in other African countries.

The violence broke out nearly a month ago as the RSF refused to integrate into the army in line with an agreement as part of a fragile transition to civilian rule. More than 750 people have been killed in the fighting which has also wounded more than 5,000.

Top UN aid official Martin Griffiths has outlined proposals in which the two sides would guarantee safe passage for humanitarian relief, according to a UN spokesman.

If a new temporary ceasefire is reached, talks will expand to work toward a permanent end to hostilities, Nuland said. "We and our partners continue to make clear to the warring parties led by these two generals that there can be no military solution to this crisis and negotiations are the only way forward.”