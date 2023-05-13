Blasts rock Sudan’s capital as warring sides affirm humanitarian pledge

Despite a commitment to 'ensure that civilians are protected,' the deal does not amount to a truce and the situation on the ground is unchanged

As fighting entered a fifth week, airstrikes pummeled Khartoum on Saturday while representatives of Sudan’s warring factions met in Saudi Arabia for talks to prevent a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

A witness in west Khartoum reported to AFP army air strikes on paramilitary forces, as brutal urban warfare continued in Sudan's densely-populated capital.

Representatives of Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been in the Saudi city of Jeddah since last week for talks intended "to protect Sudan from any escalation that will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe,” a Saudi diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

Envoys in the Saudi kingdom agreed to "affirm our commitment to ensure that civilians are protected,” committing both sides to let in badly needed humanitarian assistance and also answer calls for the restoration of water, electricity, and other basic services.

However, the deal – dubbed the Jeddah Declaration – did not amount to a truce and the situation on the ground appeared unchanged.

The diplomat also said Burhan was invited to attend the Arab League summit planned to take place in Jeddah on May 19, but it was unclear who would be representing Sudan.

"We didn't receive the name of the delegations, but we're really expecting Sudan will be present," the diplomat said.

More than 750 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced since fighting erupted on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy-turned-rival, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. Over half a million people have fled Khartoum alone, according to the United Nations, with hospitals there shelled and rampant looting reported as residents suffer chronic shortages of food, electricity, and medicine.