Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, self-styled as a pastor of the Good News International church that he started in 2003, was arrested with 25 others

Kenya’s Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha announced on Sunday that the death toll of the “Shakahola Forest Massacre,” also known as the starvation death cult, exceeded 200 with 600 more reported missing.

Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, self-styled as a pastor of the Good News International church that he started in 2003, was arrested with 25 others. His “enforcer gang” allegedly ensured the starvation of their followers and that no one left the forest alive.

Some of the corpses had their organs removed, according to court documents. The police suspect that the cult was also engaged in forced organ harvesting. Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki told reporters that "it is a theory we are investigating.” Autopsies also indicated that two children were suffocated, a third killed with a blunt object to the head, and a fourth strangled.

Mackenzie allegedly said that starvation would bring them to “meet Jesus,” to avoid “apocalyptic damnation,” and to salvation from a “painful death in the world.” The group are detained for three more weeks, as the trial progresses. His first confrontations with the law began in 2019, after he was indicted for inciting Christians against Hindus, Buddhists and Muslims.

Kenyan President William Ruto set up a commission of inquiry and a task force to review religious bodies, as a response to the numerous deaths associated with the death cult. Ezekiel Odero, a wealthy and well known local pastor, was also accused through links to some of the deceased.

The authorities charged Odero with many accusations, including crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, money laundering, radicalization, and murder. But the televangelist was eventually released on bail.