Sudan a battleground for foreign fighters, shadow ‘fortune seekers’ – experts

Monney and fighters 'are interchangeable currencies in Sudan's political marketplace'

Amid weeks of fighting between Sudan’s ruling junta and a paramilitary group, the east African country now finds itself becoming a battleground for foreign fighters and shadowy military backers lured by money and gold, according to experts.

Armed “fortune seekers” are flooding into the fight from across Africa’s Sahel region including Mali, Chad, and Niger, UN special representative Volker Perthes warned.

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has accused the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of recruiting fighters from troubled nearby countries, including "mercenaries from Chad, the Central African Republic (CAR), and Niger,” he said.

For the past month, Sudan has been rocked by deadly battles between de facto leader Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, also known as Hemeti.

In recent years, the RSF has sent guns for hire into the Yemen war – on the side of Saudi Arabia against Iran-backed Houthi rebels – and to Libya, in support of different camps. Western states also charge the RSF of having ties with Russia's Wagner mercenary group, which has long been active in multiple African countries.

After major fighting erupted in Sudan in mid-April, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced "deep concern about the engagement" of Wagner there, accusing the group of bringing “more death and destruction" wherever it operates.

Sudan specialist Alex de Waal said that money and fighters "are interchangeable currencies in Sudan's political marketplace, and Hemeti trades in both.”

Meanwhile, Sudan's conflict has also fueled another business line for “boutique” private firms of professional soldiers, who have offered desperate foreigners the chance to flee the country, said Cameron Hudson of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.