Approximately 25 million Sudanese, more than half the country's population, are in need of humanitarian assistance

The United Nations estimated that more than $3 billion is needed for humanitarian and refugee assistance in Sudan.

The humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country has been exacerbated by heavy fighting that began in mid-April. For humanitarian aid alone, the UN said it needs $2.6 billion, up from $1.75 billion in December, before the fighting began.

The funds should enable humanitarian aid agencies to treat 18 million of the most vulnerable people in the country, according to Ramesh Rajasingham, head of humanitarian affairs at the UN. For refugees who fled the fighting, the international body asked for $470.4 million, adding that it expected up to 1.1 million people to leave Sudan this year.

At the same time, more than 700,000 people were internally displaced in Sudan, trapped by the fighting. Rajasingham said that about 25 million Sudanese, more than half the country's population, are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. The fighting worsened the humanitarian situation in the country, where one in three people were already dependent on humanitarian aid before the war.

Fighting between the army of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo began on April 15, and left an estimated 1,000 people dead and roughly 1 million displaced.

UN special representative Volker Perthes also warned that Sudan is becoming a battleground for foreign fighters and shadowy military backers lured by money and gold, stating that armed “fortune seekers” are flooding in from across Africa’s Sahel region including Mali, Chad, and Niger.