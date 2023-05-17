Separatists who operate in the region have escalated their attacks in recent years, usually targeting police or government buildings

Gunmen killed four people and abducted three others in an attack on a U.S. convoy in southeast Nigeria’s Anambra State on Tuesday, police and a U.S. official said.

But police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu assured that there was no U.S. citizen in the convoy. The gunmen “murdered two of the Police Mobile Force operatives and two staff of the consulate,” he said, before setting their vehicle “ablaze.”

Joint security forces deployed to the scene, added Tochukwu, but the gunmen managed to abduct two police operatives and a driver. A "rescue/recovery operation" was underway Tuesday evening.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed the attack during a briefing with reporters in Washington. "A US convoy of vehicles was attacked. What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved.”

The State Department also confirmed the attack: "U.S. Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate.”

"The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field,” it noted.

AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi, File Uboha Damia holds a Biafra flag as members of the Biafran separatist movement gather in Umuahia, Nigeria.

Separatists who operate in the region have escalated their attacks in recent years, usually targeting police or government buildings. Separatism is a sensitive issue in Nigeria, where a declaration of an independent Biafra Republic by Igbo army officers in 1967 triggered a three-year civil war that left over one million dead.

Nigeria officials often blame attacks in the southeast on the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra movement and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network.

The military is also battling a 14-year-old jihadist insurgency in the northeast, gangs who kidnap and kill in the northwest and central states, and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.