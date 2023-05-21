The truce will be enforced by the U.S.-Saudi and international-supported monitoring mechanism

Warring sides in Sudan agreed to a week-long humanitarian ceasefire that will begin on Monday, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia said in a statement on Saturday evening.

The truce deal came as a result of peace talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah. The ceasefire “shall remain in effect for seven days and may be extended with the agreement of both parties,” the joint statement said as quoted by AFP.

Representatives from both army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo vowed not to seek any military advantage before the truce goes into effect at 9:45 pm Khartoum time (1945 GMT) on May 22, the statement released by the U.S. State Department specified.

"It is past time to silence the guns and allow unhindered humanitarian access. I implore both sides to uphold this agreement — the eyes of the world are watching," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The agreement also calls for distributing humanitarian assistance, as well as restoring essential services and withdrawing forces from hospitals and public facilities. While numerous previous ceasefire agreements in Sudan were violated, this truce will be enforced by the U.S.-Saudi and international-supported monitoring mechanism, the statement said, according to Reuters.