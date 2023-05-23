Clashes and airstrikes sound in Sudan, despite new humanitarian truce

The United States and Saudi Arabia set up a 'ceasefire monitoring mechanism' and have yet to respond

Minutes after a one-week humanitarian ceasefire took effect, clashes and air strikes were reported by witnesses in Khartoum, according to AFP. The United States and Saudi Arabia brokered the deal, and were optimistic, despite previous violations.

The warring sides had two days to “inform their respective forces” and “instruct them to comply,” according to the agreement released by the U.S., but some are concerned that it won’t hold, despite a “ceasefire monitoring mechanism” set up by the truce negotiators.

"Fighting and troop movements have continued,” the UN's envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, told the UN Security Council on Monday, “despite a commitment by both sides not to pursue military advantage before the ceasefire takes effect".

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF), responded to the alleged violations, and blamed it on “coup plotters” in the army. He said to his fighters, “it is either victory or martyrdom, and victory will be ours,” while they are accused of attacks on churches, targeting civilians and looting.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy turned rival Daglo signed that no military advantage would be fought for, before the humanitarian ceasefire goes into effect at 9:45 pm Khartoum time (1945 GMT) on May 22, the statement released by the U.S. State Department specified.

"It is past time to silence the guns and allow unhindered humanitarian access. I implore both sides to uphold this agreement — the eyes of the world are watching," said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Approximately 25 million Sudanese, more than half the country's population, were reportedly in need of humanitarian assistance. Over 250,000 fled to neighboring countries. And around 1,000 were killed in the five week power struggle. The UN estimated at least $3 billion was needed in aid.