Ethiopia: Protestors in Tigray demand return home of displaced, withdrawal of outside forces

Forces and militiamen from Eritrea and the Amhara region continue to occupy northern Ethiopian regions, humanitarian groups say

Thousands of people on Tuesday took to the streets of northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region demanding the return home of those displaced by a two-year war there and for the withdrawal of outside forces that have remained since the conflict formally ended.

The war between government troops and their allies from neighboring Eritrea and the Amhara region on one side and Tigrayan forces on the other concluded with a truce last November after claiming tens of thousands of lives. Millions have been forced from their homes as well, including hundreds of thousands from land disputed by Tigray and Amhara – whose security forces and militiamen continue to occupy the area, while Eritrean troops also remain inside several border towns, according to humanitarian groups.

Demonstrators peacefully rallied in several major cities, including the regional capital Mekele, holding signs with slogans like “invaders must leave our homeland.” Henok Hiluf, taking part in the Mekele protest, told Reuters that up to 4,000 people were demonstrating there.

The peace deal has held since November, with both sides acknowledging progress in implementing key provisions. Tigray forces have begun disarming, an interim government has been set up, and many basic services have been restored.

But Tigrayan authorities have complained about the continuing presence of the outside military forces. Last week, Getachew Reda, who leads the region's interim government, said Eritrean forces prevented a team monitoring implementation of the peace deal from carrying out their work.