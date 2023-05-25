On the run since 2001, Fulgence Kayishema is accused of the organized killing of thousands in the 1994 genocide

One of the most wanted fugitives worldwide was arrested in a suburban town outside of Cape Town, it was revealed on Thursday. Accused of involvement in the Rwandan genocide of 1994, Fulgence Kayishema apparently spent decades in South Africa.

“Fulgence Kayishema was a fugitive for more than 20 years. His arrest ensures that he will finally face justice for his alleged crimes,” said chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals to CNN.

An international team, in a joint operation with South African authorities, tracked down and arrested the fugitive on Wednesday afternoon. Kayishema, on the run since 2001, allegedly participated in the genocide, with the “planning and execution” of a massacre that killed more than 2,000 Tutsi refugees in a church.

“Genocide is the most serious crime known to humankind,” Brammertz stated. “The international community has committed to ensure that its perpetrators will be prosecuted and punished. This arrest is a tangible demonstration that this commitment does not fade and that justice will be done, no matter how long it takes.”

The indictment said Kayishema bought and distributed petrol to burn down the church, with women, children, elderly, and men inside. An estimated 800,000 members of the Tutsi ethnic minority were killed in the Nyanga region of Rwanda during the 90-day period of the genocide.

The previously most wanted fugitive arrested for involvement in the 1994 Rwandan genocide was Felicien Kabuga. French police found him in a Paris suburb, where he lived under a false identity. He was described as the “financier” of the genocide. At his UN tribunal, it was said that he paid for broadcasts that urged Hutus to kill rival Tutsi "cockroaches” and armed militias with weapons.

French President Emmanuel Macron famously admitted that France did not intervene, but was "in fact standing by the side of a genocidal regime,” and hoped Rwandans could forgive them. However, he stopped short of taking responsibility, saying his country was "not an accomplice" to the genocide.