Sudan's warring sides trade blame for breach of ceasefire

Residents of the capital Khartoum reported air strikes and artillery fire across the city

A week-long ceasefire in Sudan brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia was violated only minutes after coming into effect, with warring sides trading blame.

Just like previous truce agreements, the latest ceasefire which is now in its third day has been systematically breached. Residents of the capital Khartoum reported air strikes and artillery fire across the city, which has been rocked by violent clashes since April 15.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused each other of violations. In a statement issued late Wednesday, the RSF, which is led by Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, sought to place the blame for ceasefire breaches on the army led by Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The army "launched a series of unwarranted attacks today," the RSF said, AFP reported. They added that "our forces decisively repelled these assaults," reiterating, however, that the RSF remained "committed to the humanitarian truce" and called on the "aggressors to respect the ceasefire."

Despite the violations, the ceasefire, which was meant to allow for much-needed humanitarian aid to reach those in need, saw residents come out of their homes for the first time in weeks, looking for food supplies and medical attention, according to AFP. However, humanitarian aid has yet to reach the capital.

The conflict has so far killed over 1,800 people. More than a million Sudanese people have been displaced, including 300,000 who have fled to safety in neighboring countries, according to the United Nations.