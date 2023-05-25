'Mutual respect:' Ukraine announces diplomatic push for Africa

Meanwhile, African Union leaders warned that Africa must not become a 'geo-strategic battleground' for global powers

Ukraine on Thursday said it would open more embassies in Africa and stage a summit with leaders from the continent, where Russia is also carrying out a diplomatic offensive.

"We have recently adopted our first African strategy and intensified our political dialogue with many countries on the continent," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during an event marking the 60th anniversary of the founding of the African Union's (AU) forerunner.

Kuleba is currently on a tour of Africa where he made the appeal from Addis Ababa on Wednesday to Ukraine's "African friends" to end their declared neutrality in the war.

"We want to develop a new quality of partnership based on three mutual principles: Mutual respect, mutual interests, and mutual benefits,” continued the minister, who was scheduled to visit Rwanda on Thursday.

Meanwhile, AU leaders warned that Africa must not become a "geo-strategic battleground" for global powers, as the continent grapples with several threats to its peace and security.

"In this international context of confrontation of divergent political interests, the will of each side threatens to transform Africa into a geo-strategic battleground, thereby creating a new Cold War," AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said.

"In this zero-sum game, where the gains of others would translate into losses for Africa, we must resist all forms of instrumentalization of our member states," he added in an address at AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The continent has become the stage for a battle for influence among the major powers, which has redoubled since Russia's invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago. Moscow is seeking deeper political, economic, and military ties in Africa as well as Asia as Russia becomes increasingly isolated on the international stage over the conflict in Ukraine.