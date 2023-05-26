U.S., Saudi Arabia note ‘improved respect’ for Sudan ceasefire, despite violations

Earlier on Thursday, humanitarian actors delivered some urgently needed medical supplies to several locations in Sudan

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. issued a joint statement on Friday saying that they have noted “improved respect” for the week-long ceasefire agreement in Sudan, which has entered its fourth day with reports of clashes.

“In their capacity as facilitators, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America noted improved respect for the Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements in Sudan on May 25,” the statement said.

Nevertheless, clashes between Sudan's army and a rivaling paramilitary force have spilled over in the last few hours, puncturing the relative calm in the capital Khartoum. "Battles with all types of weapons" also rocked the western region of Darfur, witnesses said.

“Although there was observed use of military aircraft and isolated gunfire in Khartoum, the situation improved from May 24 when the ceasefire monitoring mechanism detected significant breaches of the Agreement. Those included observed use of artillery and military aircraft and drones, credible reports of airstrikes, sustained fighting in the heart of the Khartoum Industrial Area, and clashes in Zalingei, Darfur,” the U.S. embassy confirmed.

The statement also noted that on Thursday, “humanitarian actors delivered some urgently needed medical supplies to several locations in Sudan.” The distribution of humanitarian aid was the main goal of the week-long truce brokered by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, maintenance crews were also able to begin restoring telecommunications services in Khartoum and other areas of Sudan. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia urged the parties “to carry forward the positive progress of May 25 for the remainder of the short-term ceasefire.”