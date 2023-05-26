Tigray rebel forces demobilizing in Ethiopia

The two-year war in Ethiopia has killed untold numbers of civilians and forced some two million from their homes before it ended with a surprise truce

Rebel fighters in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have reportedly begun demobilizing on Friday, marking a new stage in the implementation of a peace deal signed by the federal government and regional authorities.

The two-year war in Africa’s second-most populous country has killed untold numbers of civilians and forced some two million from their homes before it ended with a surprise truce last November.

According to media outlets close to both sides, fighters of the Tigray Defense Forces will start being transferred to designated sites, citing the African Union mission overseeing the implementation of the peace deal.

The Fana Broadcasting Corporate, a media outlet close to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said, “The first round of the TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front) ex-combatants' reintegration and rehabilitation program was officially launched.”

Brigadier General Derbe Mekuria, deputy head of the National Rehabilitation Commission set up by the federal government, called on the Tigrayan fighters to "work to ensure lasting peace.”

"Militants, seize the advantage of this peace to change your own lives and participate in the development of the region and Ethiopia at large," Mekuria was quoted as saying by Fana.

Tigray representative Brigadier General Megbey Haile also called for peace: "When you complete the rehabilitation program and reintegrate to the society, you must be a force for development and peace.”

The fighting in Tigray has stopped since the signing of the peace deal on November 2. Forces from neighboring Eritrea, which had supported the Ethiopian army, have mostly left Tigray — though their presence has still been reported in some border areas.