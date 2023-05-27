Sudanese army chief wants to oust the UN's special envoy

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres responds that he 'is proud of the work done by Volker Perthes and reaffirms his full confidence'

Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan reportedly requested the ousting of the UN’s special envoy Volker Perthes, according to AFP, amid a brutal war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that created a devastating humanitarian crisis.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said he "is proud of the work done by Volker Perthes and reaffirms his full confidence in his Special Representative", according to a statement, that continued, “the Secretary-General is shocked by the letter he received from General Al-Burhan.”

Neither party released an official copy of the general’s letter, which reportedly requested the dismissal. Perthes, and the UN mission in general, were targeted several times by military and Islamist supporters who protested against the special envoy, accusing him of "foreign intervention" and called for his ousting.

The letter was the latest in a series of moves by Burhan, since a ceasefire started five days ago. He consolidated supporters into his inner circle, officially removed his rival Mohammed Hamdan Daglo as deputy in the ruling council, and finally called on new reinforcements for the army.

On Friday, according to AFP, the defense ministry requested that "army pensioners,” as well as “all those capable of bearing arms," to head to their nearest military command unit and "arm themselves in order to protect themselves," their families and their neighbors, but later limited the request to just army "reservists" and "pensioners.”

However, Saudi Arabia and the United States issued a joint statement on Friday, to note “improved respect” in the week-long ceasefire agreement in Sudan, which started on Monday. “The facilitators urge the parties to carry forward the positive progress,” and “put the needs of the Sudanese people first and abide by the terms they agreed to just a few days ago.”