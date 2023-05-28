Sudan: US, Saudi urge warring sides to extend 'imperfect' truce

The conflict already drove over 1.3 million people from their homes, threatening to further destabilize the restive region

The United States and Saudi Arabia called on warring sides in Sudan to extend a fragile cease-fire due to expire Monday, as weeks of fighting reached a stalemate in the capital and elsewhere in the African country. The current truce expires at 9:45 p.m. local time Monday.

“While imperfect, an extension nonetheless will facilitate the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people,” the statement said.

The conflict between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted on April 15; last week a weeklong truce was agreed, brokered by the U.S. and the Saudis. However, the cease-fire, like others before it, did not stop the fighting in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

Clashes could be heard overnight and on Sunday in the capital Khartoum, residents said, while human rights monitors reported deadly fighting in El Fashir, one of the principal cities in the western region of Darfur.

The conflict left the capital reeling from heavy battles, lawlessness and a collapse in services, driving more than 1.3 million people from their homes and threatening to further destabilize the restive region.