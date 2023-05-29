Sudan army chief under pressure from Islamist backers – analysts

Under the regime of military ruler Omar al-Bashir, Islamists dominated the government, building powerful networks of financial and political influence

Before Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan got locked into a brutal war with his former deputy, he was propelled to power by powerful Islamists – a tide now turning against him, according to analysts.

Burhan “does not represent a political current in his own right. He’s a chess piece in Sudanese politics,” Otham al-Mirghani, editor-in-chief of the independent daily Al-Tayar, told AFP.

Under the regime of Islamist military ruler Omar al-Bashir – who himself came to power in a 1989 coup – Islamists dominated the government, building powerful networks of financial, commercial, and political influence.

"Sudanese politics is therefore deeply militarized, and the Sudanese armed forces is a significantly politicized institution," according to the Rift Valley Institute think tank.

As the army moved to oust Bashir in 2019 under pressure from mass pro-democracy protests, the country's Islamists resigned themselves to a low profile in what seemed to be the twilight of their reign.

Now at the helm of the country during a stuttering transition to civilian rule, Burhan attempted to distance himself from the Islamists. But with he could only distance himself so far as he “doesn’t have his own personal source of cash for greasing political deals and has been forced to haggle with the military capitalists and old guard cronies on key decisions,” said Sudan expert Alex de Waal.

The Islamists maintained powerful positions in Sudan's security apparatus and on October 25, 2021, Burhan "bowed to pressure and launched his coup,” Sudanese author Amir Babiker told AFP.

But now Burhan seems to be facing mounting pressure from his own camp.

Last week, he sent a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requesting the dismissal of special envoy Volker Perthes, who has long been the target of accusations of "foreign intervention.” Thousands of military and Islamist supporters held protests in the months leading up to the war, demanding the UN mission chief's dismissal.