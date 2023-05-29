Outcry as Uganda's 'tragic' anti-gay bill signed into law

U.S. President Joe Biden slams the draconian new law as a grave human rights violation, and threatens to cut aid and investment in the east African country

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday signed into law draconian new measures against homosexuality described as among the world’s harshest, prompting condemnation from other state leaders as well as human rights and LGBTQ+ groups.

The passage of the anti-gay bill came despite stark warnings from Uganda’s international partners, including close ally the United States, of repercussions.

"The enactment of Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement. "No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or be subjected to violence and discrimination.”

He called for the immediate repeal of the tough new measures – which state among other things that "engaging in acts of homosexuality" in Uganda would be an offense punishable with life imprisonment – and threatened to cut aid and investment in the East African country, along with sanctions.

Museveni's office said the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 was among six pieces of legislation the president signed into law. Lawmakers passed a new draft of the legislation earlier this month, vowing to resist what they said was outside interference in their efforts to protect Uganda's values from Western immorality.

A rights group announced later Monday it had filed a legal challenge with Uganda's High Court arguing that the legislation was "blatantly unconstitutional.”

"By criminalizing what we call consensual same-sex activity among adults, it goes against key provisions of the constitution including rights on equality and non-discrimination," said Adrian Jjuuko, executive director of Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum.

The UN Human Rights Office – whose commissioner Volker Turk in March described the bill as "among the worst of its kind in the world" – condemned its passage into law, calling it a “recipe for systematic violations of the rights of LGBT people and the wider population.”