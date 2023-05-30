South African leadership fights over hosting Putin at BRICS summit

The opposition part wants to guarantee that the government would make the arrest 'should President Putin set foot in South Africa'

South Africa’s diplomatic dilemma deepened on Tuesday, after the Democratic Alliance (DA) opposition party took legal action to ensure the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, if he set foot in the country.

"This pre-emptory court action aims to ensure that South Africa upholds its obligations," said South African Shadow Justice Minister Glynnis Breytenbach. Her DA party wanted to guarantee that the government would make the arrest "should President Putin set foot in South Africa."

Pretoria participated as a signatory of the International Criminal Court (ICC), but faced a diplomatic dilemma due to its close ties with Moscow, individually, and as part of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) economic bloc.

Putin is supposed to visit South Africa for a BRICS meeting, but was previously asked to attend via Zoom or Teams. However, Breytenbach wanted to prepare for a repeat of a diplomatic incident. In 2015, former Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who was wanted by the ICC, was not arrested by Pretoria.

"Russia will be duly represented," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, and warned against being "guided" by "illegitimate decisions" like the ICC arrest warrant, but declined to confirm or deny Putin’s intention to be in South Africa for the summit. The Russian leader was accused of illegally deporting Ukrainian children, constituting a war crime.

The opposition party, DA, said it was imperative to take this action since the government granted diplomatic immunity to foreign ministers who attended a BRICS meeting this week, as well as the heads of state that will participate in August.

South Africa's foreign affairs department denied the intention, and said, "these immunities do not override any warrant that may have been issued by any international tribunal against any attendee of the conference,” rather, it was "standard" procedure.