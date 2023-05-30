New truce amid new clashes in Sudan as civilians remain trapped

Residents have been hiding from street combat and roaming looters in Khartoum of more than five million, nearly 700,000 of whom have fled, according to the UN

Sudan’s warring military factions on Monday agreed to a five-day truce extension, meant to allow desperately needed aid to reach some two million besieged civilians, despite renewed heavy clashes and airstrikes in the capital.

Saudi Arabia and the United States, which brokered and have been monitoring a week-long and frequently violated ceasefire, announced shortly before it was due to expire that the parties agreed to extend it. But since the extension was announced, more fighting was reported by residents, including “clashes with various kinds of weapons in southern Khartoum” as well as in Darfur, AFP reported.

"The extension will provide time for further humanitarian assistance, restoration of essential services, and discussion of a potential longer-term extension," a statement said.

The UN World Food Program said starting on Saturday it had been able to make its first food distributions in the capital Khartoum since the beginning of the conflict.

Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been locked in a power struggle that erupted into conflict on April 15, killing thousands and driving nearly 1.4 million people from their homes.

Residents have been hiding from street combat and roaming looters in the capital city of more than five million, nearly 700,000 of whom have fled, according to the United Nations.

"Since yesterday evening, there has been bombardment with all types of weapons between the army and the Rapid Support," said Hassan Othman of Omdurman told Reuters. "We're in a state of great fear. Where's the truce?"

The UN warned on Monday that Sudan has become one of the highest alert areas for food insecurity, requiring "urgent" action from the international community.