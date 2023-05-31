Sudan army quits U.S.-Saudi brokered ceasefire talks

Despite the Monday extension of the truce deal, fighting flared again on Tuesday both in greater Khartoum and in the flashpoint western region of Darfur

The Sudanese army on Wednesday suspended its participation in the ceasefire talks brokered by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, citing violations of the truce by their paramilitary rivals.

A Sudanese government official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the army suspended the humanitarian truce agreement “because the rebels have never implemented a single one of the provisions of a short-term ceasefire, which required their withdrawal from hospitals and residential buildings.” The army also said that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) “repeatedly violated the truce,” which was extended on Monday to five more days after numerous violations were reported last week.

The U.S. and Saudi mediators of the talks in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah have so far held off imposing any sanctions in the hope of keeping the warring parties at the negotiating table. They admitted the truce had been "imperfectly observed" but said the extension "will permit further humanitarian efforts."

"The army is ready to fight until victory," army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared during a visit to troops in the capital, as quoted by AFP.

The RSF, led by Burhan's deputy-turned-foe Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, in turn said they will "exercise their right to defend themselves" and accused the army of violating the truce.