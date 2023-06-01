U.S. imposes sanctions against Sudanese leaders over ongoing violence

'The scope and scale of the bloodshed in Khartoum and Darfur, in particular, is appalling,' the White House statement stresses

US imposes economic, visa sanctions against Sudanese leaders over violence

The White House on Thursday imposed economic and visa sanctions against the warring parties in Sudan over repeatedly breaking the ceasefire brokered by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia and continuing “senseless violence.”

"We are following through by levying economic sanctions, imposing visa restrictions against actors who are perpetuating the violence," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, according to an official statement.

He referred to an ongoing fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces as a “tragedy” that “must end.” Earlier on Wednesday, the Sudan army withdrew from the ceasefire talks after the truce has been extended on Monday.

"Despite a ceasefire agreement, senseless violence has continued across the country - hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and hurting those who need it most. The scope and scale of the bloodshed in Khartoum and Darfur, in particular, is appalling," Sullivan stressed.

The statement noted that the sanctions are being enacted under the authority ordered by President Joe Biden on May 4. The failure of the warring sides "to abide by the ceasefire only further deepens our concern that the people of Sudan will once again face a protracted conflict and widespread suffering at the hands of the security forces," Sullivan underlined.