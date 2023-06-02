Sudan fighting intensifies, over 100,000 flee to neighboring Chad

One of the poorest countries in the world, Chad was already hosting close to 600,000 refugees before conflict broke out in Sudan in April

Shelling continued to rock Khartoum on Friday as fighting between Sudan’s warring generals intensified despite U.S. sanctions imposed after the collapse of a humanitarian ceasefire.

Witnesses reported artillery fire around the state television building in the capital’s sister city of Omdurman as well.

The near seven-week conflict between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has pushed Sudan into a humanitarian crisis and turned Khartoum and the western region of Darfur into a war zone, despite repeated efforts by Saudi Arabia and the United States to broker a truce.

The army announced it had brought reinforcements to the capital from other parts of Sudan to participate in "operations in the Khartoum area.” Sudan analyst Kholood Khair told AFP the army was "expected to launch a massive offensive" to clear the paramilitaries from the streets of Khartoum.

Washington slapped sanctions on the warring parties on Thursday – holding them both responsible for provoking "appalling" bloodshed – and placed two major arms companies on its blacklist.

The U.S. State Department also imposed visa restrictions on both army and RSF officials, saying they were complicit in "undermining Sudan's democratic transition.”

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said more than 100,000 people have fled violence in Sudan to neighboring Chad and the numbers could double in the next three months.

One of the poorest countries in the world, Chad was already hosting close to 600,000 refugees before conflict broke out in Sudan in April. The UNHCR said it needs $214.1 million to provide vital services to displaced people in the country.