Uganda confirms 54 soldiers were killed by Al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia

As a result of the jihadi group's attack, the Ugandan president says 'the lifeless bodies of 54 fallen soldiers' were discovered

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni released the number of peacekeepers that died in a recent terrorist attack, a rare admission of casualties from the African Union (AU) battling the Al-Shabaab terror organization in Somalia.

"We discovered the lifeless bodies of 54 fallen soldiers, including a commander," Museveni released a statement on Twitter.

“Before responding to very pertinent questions raised by members of the NRM parliamentary caucus, I updated them on the incident in Somalia,” started Musevani.

“Our soldiers demonstrated remarkable resilience and reorganized themselves, resulting in the recapture of the base,” the Ugandan president said. He went on to describe the attempted siege, “these terrorists attempted another ill-fated attack on Baraawe Town, but our forces dealt a significant blow, forcing them to flee.”

"The mistake was made by two commanders, Maj. Oluka and Maj. Obbo, who ordered the soldiers to retreat. They have been apprehended and will face charges in the Court Martial," concluded Museveni.

The attack was carried out by Al-Shabaab, who have plagued Somalia with a deadly insurgency for over a decade. The AU force, known as ATMIS, was established to support the Somali government. An offensive was launched last August against the jihadi terrorist organization.

The AU troops consist of nations from Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya. Their goal is that Somalia's army and police will replace them by 2024. UN chief Antonio Guterres said 2022 was the deadliest year for civilians in Somalia since 2017.

On May 26, an AU military base housed with Ugandan soldiers was ambushed by Al-Shabaab militants with an explosive-laden car. Local residents and a Somali military commander told AFP by telephone that there was also a firefight and "the terrorists were forced to retreat and flee."