World's oldest-known burial site found in South Africa

Paleontologists in South Africa said Monday they found the oldest known burial site in the world, containing several specimens of small-brained distant relatives of humans buried in the Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO World Heritage Site near Johannesburg.

Led by renowned palaeoanthropologist Lee Berger, researchers said they discovered specimens of Homo naledi – a tree-climbing, Stone Age hominid – buried about 100 feet underground in a cave system.

"These are the most ancient interments yet recorded in the hominin record, earlier than evidence of Homo sapiens interments by at least 100,000 years," the scientists wrote in a series of papers, AFP reported.

The findings challenge the current understanding of human evolution, as it is normally held that the development of bigger brains allowed for the performing of complex, "meaning-making" activities such as burying the dead. The oldest burials previously unearthed, found in the Middle East and Africa, contained the remains of Homo sapiens – and were around 100,000 years old.

Those found in South Africa by Berger, whose previous announcements have been controversial, and his fellow researchers, date back to at least 200,000 BC.

Critically, they also belong to Homo naledi, a primitive species at the crossroads between apes and modern humans, which had brains about the size of oranges and stood about five feet tall.

Homo naledi is named after the "Rising Star" cave system where the first bones were found in 2013. The oval-shaped interments at the center of the new studies were also found there during excavations started in 2018.

The holes, which researchers say evidence suggests were deliberately dug and then filled in to cover the bodies, contain at least five individuals.