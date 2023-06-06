Ethiopia rejects HRW accusation of 'ethnic cleansing' in Tigray

A campaign of 'forced expulsions' began in earnest during the two-year war and did not let up despite the November 2022 peace deal, says Human Rights Watch

Ethiopia on Tuesday rejected a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) that accused local authorities and regional forces of carrying out an “ethnic cleansing” campaign in Tigray despite last year’s peace deal.

HRW said in its report that the November treaty to end the two-year conflict in Tigray had not stopped “ethnic cleansing” in the disputed western part of the region.

"Since the outbreak of armed conflict in Tigray in November 2020, Amhara security forces and interim authorities have carried out a campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Tigrayan population in Western Tigray, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity," HRW said.

But Addis Ababa called the allegations “distorted” and a “misleading portrayal of the situation” that “attempts to undermine peaceful coexistence and fuel inter-ethnic conflict and obstruct the national efforts for peace and reconciliation," AFP reported.

Western Tigray – fertile land under Tigray's authority but also claimed by Amharas as ancestrally theirs – was swiftly captured by federal and Amhara forces during the war.

A concerted campaign of "forced expulsions" began in earnest and did not let up despite the November deal, HRW charged.

But the Ethiopian government said the U.S.-based rights group made the allegations "without conducting a thorough and credible investigation in all areas affected by the conflict,” and that it had embarked on nationwide consultations on a process for transitional justice which would allow a "comprehensive investigation."

"The truth will be told and perpetrators of crimes will be held accountable," Ethiopia's Government Communication Service said.