Somali security forces ended a terror attack siege on a popular hotel in the country’s capital Mogadishu, state media said Saturday. The Islamist Al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility. Local police have reported six dead and 10 wounded.

Security forces “killed” the Al-Shabaab militants that carried out "the desperate terrorist attack on the Pearl Beach” SNTV first reported on Saturday, and added that "many civilians from inside the hotel" were rescued.

Affiliated with Al-Qaeda, the local African Jihadi group have waged terror attacks in Somalia for over 15 years, often targeting hotels due to the presence of high-ranking Somali and foreign officials. The group of terrorists indiscriminately kill civilian and military targets.

Conflicting reports were coming out of southern Somalia, where unexploded mortar shells detonated, killing at least 22, a local district official said. A local resident told AFP that most of the victims were "young children" that died after "one of them struck an explosive device near a playground."

Al-Shabaab attacks have gotten worse in the past year, a similar attack against a Mogadishu hotel resulted in 21 killed and 117 others wounded. In response Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud launched an "all-out war" and rallied locals to help eradicate the terrorist group.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said 2022 was the deadliest year for civilians in Somalia since 2017. African Union AU forces were pledged by local nations, such as Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya. The U.S. Africa Command has also been assisting. Their goal is that Somalia's army and police will replace them by 2024.