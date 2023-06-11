Fighting resumes in Sudan after 24-hour ceasefire expires

The last attempt of a week-long humanitarian truce collapsed at the end of May

Clashes resumed in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum on Sunday morning shortly after the 24-hour ceasefire mediated by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia expired.

Blasts and artillery fire were reported in different parts of the city, according to Reuters. The truce, however, brought a brief relief to local residents, exhausted from weeks of fighting between Representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

According to witnesses, rivaling groups resumed fighting soon after the ceasefire expired at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT). Clashes were reported in Omdurman, Khartoum and Bahri, which make up the capital around the confluence of the River Nile. Residents also said there had been artillery fire in the Sharq el-Nil area on the eastern outskirts of the city.

After multiple ceasefires have been agreed upon and broken, Washington slapped sanctions on both the warring generals that have been fighting since mid April. The last attempt of a week-long humanitarian truce collapsed at the end of May, leading to what the U.S. called an "appalling" bloodshed.