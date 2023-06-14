Sudan sliding further into war as diplomacy efforts sway

Shooting their way through ceasefires, Sudan’s warring factions have shown the limited leverage foreign powers have in ending the two-month conflict

After a 24-hour truce expired on Sunday, residents of Khartoum say fighting has only intensified, with fresh artillery fire and clashes between Sudan’s warring parties the latest sign of the country sliding deeper into disaster.

Shooting their way through ceasefires, Sudan’s warring factions – the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – have shown the limited leverage the United States, Saudi Arabia, and other foreign powers have in ending the two-month conflict. Neither side is reportedly taking negotiations in Jeddah seriously, which diplomats partly blame on rival regional powers aligning with different sides.

A U.S. official told Reuters that bringing more regional players to support talks – like Egypt, which sees the army as the best bet for a stable neighbor, and the United Arab Emirates, which has backed the RSF leader in the past – may be key to progress.

For now, Africa’s third-biggest nation and its 49 million people are hurtling toward a deeper humanitarian crisis with some two million already having fled to neighboring states and aid unable to reach those in need living in war zones.

"Nobody will negotiate in earnest until they feel that the military balance is not moveable anymore," said Rift Valley Institute analyst Magdi El Gizouli. "The internal dynamic of this war is a bit beyond what an external actor can really influence.”

The United States and Saudi Arabia have sponsored talks, but every temporary truce has been violated so far, despite U.S. sanctions and even though both sides say they are committed to negotiations.

Adding to the overlapping peace initiatives, Kenya's president said another African grouping within the forum intended to meet RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in the next 10 days in a bid to stop the war.