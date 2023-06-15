Nearly one million people have fled their homes in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo so far this year – International Organization for Migration

The International Criminal Court said Thursday it would examine allegations of war crimes by armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s volatile east, after Kinasha made a new formal referral to the world tribunal.

Kinshasa has accused the M23 rebel groups of attacks in the DRC’s North Kivu province, and says Rwanda is backing the Tutsi-led militia. Kigali denies any involvement in the violence.

In 2004, the DRC referred the situation to the Hague-based ICC, but has now made a second referral asking that it launch an investigation into the latest alleged crimes, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said.

The ICC has already convicted three former militia leaders over conflicts in the DRC including rebel leader Bosco "Terminator" Ntaganda, jailed for 30 years for mass murder, rape, and abduction.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668629435304800261 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Since taking up arms in 2021, the Tutsi-led M23 has captured swathes of territory in the mineral-rich North Kivu province after years of dormancy. Kinasha accuses Rwanda of backing the M23, which independent United Nations experts and several Western nations – including the United States – agree with.

According to the International Organization for Migration, nearly one million people have fled their homes in eastern DRC so far this year, and in total, an estimated 6.1 million people are internally displaced.

"As the conflict intensifies, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, and millions are facing acute food insecurity as well as other critical needs," the UN agency said. "Across the country, over 26 million people need humanitarian aid" from a population of around 100 million.