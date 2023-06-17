Ugandan police say Islamic State affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) responsible for terror attack that killed dozens of children

An overnight terrorist attack on a high school in Uganda has left 25 children dead. The national police spokesman Saturday blamed the Islamic State (IS) affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

"All of the dead so far are confirmed to be students at the school," Joe Walusimbi, the resident commissioner for Kasese district, confirmed to AFP.

"So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital", Fred Enanga said, speaking for the local police force, and added, “also recovered are 8 victims, who remain in critical condition.”

"Last night, we registered a terrorist attack by the ADF rebels, on Lhubirira secondary school, in Mpondwe, that is located about 2 kms, from the DRC border,” Enanged stated. The IS-affiliated group is based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In addition to the loss of life, the police spokesman said “a dormitory was burnt and a food store looted.” The Uganda People's Defence Force and the police were still pursuing the terrorists towards the Virunga National Park in DR Congo, on Saturday morning.

Enanga concluded, “we do offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who have been killed, and offer our prayers and thoughts to those who have been wounded,” and pointed out that “more details will be availed in due course.”

(AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda) Illustration - Security forces and forensics officers stand in front of a burned dormitory at the scene of a fire in Uganda - as 25 people including children died in an overnight terrorist attack on a school by the Islamic State-aligned Allied Democratic Forces militia.

Along with the wounded and killed victims, a number of students were missing, District Commissioner Joe Walusimbi told AFP. It was not the first such attack on a school in Uganda.

In June 1998, the ADF attacked Kichwamba Technical Institute near the border of DR Congo, burning 80 students to death in their dormitories, as well as abducting more than 100 students. The two African nations only launched a joint offensive against the terrorists in 2021, but with little success so far.