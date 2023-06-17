Doctors Without Borders overwhelmed by wounded in Sudan conflict

The MSF medical aid charity says hundreds of wounded 'are coming in waves' from Darfur into neighboring Chad, with over 600 patients in a 3-day period

The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity on Saturday stated that the organization and local medics were overwhelmed by hundreds of wounded fleeing Sudan's Darfur region, as the country’s civil war continues to spiral down its second month.

"The situation is frankly overwhelming, but everyone is doing their utmost to cope with it,” Seybou Diarra, a local project coordinator for MSF in Chad, told AFP.

AFP The Bashir hospital with the Doctors without Borders (MSF) banner, in southern Khartoum, Sudan.

"As violence rages in West Darfur, wounded people are coming in waves" to the bordering country Chad, the MSF statement added. Over 600 patients, most with gunshot wounds, reportedly arrived at a facility over a three-day period, the charity announced.

"We are overwhelmed in the operating theatre. We urgently need more beds and more staff," Diarra said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1669786536479432706 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The death toll from the conflict topped 2,000 since the fighting began on April 15, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. Just in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina over 1,100 were killed, according to U.S. numbers.

Gunfire and explosions were also reported on Saturday, according to AFP, as the battle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) pushed Sudan further into a humanitarian crisis. Efforts at a truce have repeatedly failed.

A U.S. official told Reuters that bringing more regional players to support talks may be key to progress. Countries like Egypt which sees the army as the best bet for a stable neighbor, and the United Arab Emirates which has backed the RSF leader in the past. So far, American and Saudi initiated truces have been violated, despite the use of sanctions.