Under pressure from Mali junta, UN ends peacekeeping mission

The UN Security Council on Friday ended a decade-old peacekeeping mission in Mali, whose military junta demanded the withdrawal of the international force battling jihadists.

Bowing to the principle that peacekeepers need the consent of the host government, the Security Council voted unanimously to start winding down the mission despite fears by Western powers of new instability in the troubled African nation. The vote came two weeks after Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop called the major UN operation known as MINUSMA a “failure," urging its end.

Mali’s relations with the United Nations have deteriorated sharply since a 2020 coup brought to power a military regime that also severed defense cooperation with France. Instead, the junta has aligned with Moscow and brought in the Russian paramilitary Wagner group.

"We deeply regret the transitional government's decision to abandon Minusma and the harm this will bring to the Malian people," senior U.S. diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis told the Security Council.

But he noted that the United States voted for the resolution as it agreed with the logistical timeline for the withdrawal, which is set to be completed by the end of the year.

Shortly after the vote, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Diop and promised "unstinting support" for Mali in the military, humanitarian, and economic areas, the foreign ministry in Bamako said. Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, Anna Evstigneeva, also promised "comprehensive support" to Mali, which she said wanted to take "full responsibility" for its security.