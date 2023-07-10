Iran's Raisi embarks on Africa tour to boost diplomatic, trade ties

Seeking to sidestep Western pressure tactics, alliance building has become a cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is embarking on a diplomatic visit to Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe this week.

During the three day visit, the Middle Eastern leader will attempt to foster commercial and political connections. Seeking to sidestep Western pressure tactics, alliance building has become a cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy.

Last week, the country became the ninth member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the world’s largest economic and security organization founded by China and Russia. Iran sees undermining the U.S. dollar as a key policy goal.

"In addition to militarism, what has become the bedrock of the Western domination system is the domination of the dollar. Therefore, any attempt to form a just international system requires the removal of this tool of domination in inter-regional relations,” said Raisi.

Raisi is not alone in questioning the hegemony of the world’s leading currency.

Recent increases to the interest rate of the U.S. dollar are hitting many African nations’ economies hard. Reliant on it for foreign imports and inter-African trade, many governments are turning away from the dollar.

Kenya’s President William Ruto has called on African countries to trade together using alternative currencies. Music to Raisi’s ears.

"We have seen that they are different countries and regions that are dropping the dollar for, you know, different currencies and especially the BRICS, that is, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa countries, a group that is actually increasing in number," said Stephen Ndegwa, executive director of the South-South Dialogues.

In August, the BRICS nations will hold a summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Raisi has been invited to the event, as have all other African nations. U.S. adversaries such as Iran, Russia, and China are seeking to push the world from a unipolar economy, to a multipolar one. The success of the BRICS conference, and of Raisi’s diplomatic visit this week, may decide if, and at what speed, that happens.