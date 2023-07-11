Israeli citizen kidnapped while visiting Ethiopia

Israel's Foreign Ministry is said to be aware of the incident and dealing with it

An Israeli citizen was kidnapped several days ago in Ethiopia while on a trip to the East African country, Israel's Foreign Minister confirmed Tuesday.

According to Israeli media, he had sent a voicemail to his family saying, "Help me. I'm in the middle of the jungle. It's raining hard. Help me. I'll probably stay here. Help me, help my kids. Don't give this problem to the enemies. Help me."

Israel's Foreign Ministry said it was dealing with the incident.

"A report was received... about an Israeli citizen who was kidnapped during his stay in Ethiopia in the Gondar region," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with his family members in Israel and is working with Interpol on the matter. The Israeli consul in Ethiopia is in contact with the local security authorities in order to bring about the release of the Israeli citizen as soon as possible, safe and sound."