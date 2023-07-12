Iran’s Raisi holds talks with Kenyan president as his Africa tour kicks off

Raisi is also due to travel to Uganda and Zimbabwe this week

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's began the latest leg of a diplomatic blitz in Kenya, where he held talks with his counterpart. Raisi is making a tour of 3 African nations this week, marking the first visit to the continent by an Iranian leader in 11 years.

Raisi, who is being accompanied by Iran's Foreign Minister and a delegation of business leaders, met with Kenya's President William Ruto during his first stop in Nairobi on Wednesday, after the visit was delayed by a day.

Raisi is also due to travel to Uganda and Zimbabwe this week, where he will hold talks with Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani has described the three-day trip as "a new turning point" which could bolster economic and trade ties with African nations. He also said on Monday that Tehran and the three African countries share "common political views." Earlier on Saturday, Raisi welcomed Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf in a bid to boost ties with Algiers.

Last week, Iran became a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which includes Russia, China and India. These moves are seen as Tehran’s effort to reduce its international isolation and offset the impact of crippling Western sanctions.

In March, Tehran agreed to restore ties with regional rival Saudi Arabia under a China-mediated deal. In June, Raisi also went on a Latin America tour that included Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, before making a trip to Indonesia.