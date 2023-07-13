HRW says ‘brutal’ jihadists stepping up murder, rape in Mali

Human Rights Watch says Russia's Wagner Group has been implicated in 'atrocities' in several African countries, including Mali

Armed Islamist groups have been increasingly carrying out widespread killing, rape, and looting in northeast Mali this year, forcing thousands to flee, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Thursday.

In a report, HRW documented six attacks in the Gao region and two in Menaka between January and June, with unconfirmed reports from aid workers and witnesses suggesting hundreds of civilians were killed and tens of thousands forced to flee. According to witnesses, the fighters spoke the local languages Tamashek, Fulfulde, Songhai, and Hausa, as well as Arabic, and sometimes carried the Islamic State flag.

"Security has deteriorated sharply amid clashes between two armed Islamist groups as they seek to control supply routes and increase their influence," said the watchdog’s senior Sahel researcher Ilaria Allegrozzi. "Islamist armed groups are brutally attacking civilians and fueling a massive humanitarian emergency.”

In May, the UN accused the Malian army and foreign fighters of executing 500 people during an anti-jihadist operation, which the ruling junta denied.

"The departure of UN peacekeepers means that the Malian authorities need to ramp up efforts to protect civilians and work closely with international partners to ensure that displaced people have access to aid and basic services," stressed Allegrozzi.

According to HRW, Russia's Wagner Group has been implicated in "atrocities" in several African countries, including Mali, and also documented "serious abuses" by Malian security as well as "apparent Wagner forces during counter-insurgency operations in central Mali.”

Mali has been battling a security crisis since Islamist and separatist insurgencies broke out in the north in 2012. Since taking over in 2020, the ruling junta in Bamako has aligned politically and militarily with Russia and broken ties with traditional ally France.