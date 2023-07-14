ICC opens probe into alleged war crimes amid Sudan violence

The ICC has been investigating crimes in Sudan's Darfur region since 2005, and atrocities have mounted during the recent fighting

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday opened a new probe into alleged war crimes in Sudan, as it expressed major concern over escalating violence there.

Karim Khan, the ICC’s lead prosecutor, made the announcement in a report to the UN Security Council (UNSC) three months after war broke out between feuding generals, plunging the northeast African country back into chaos.

The ICC has been investigating crimes in Sudan's Darfur region since 2005 after a referral by the UNSC, and the Hague-based court has charged former leader Omar al-Bashir with offenses including genocide. Allegations of atrocities have mounted during the recent fighting, with the top UN official in Sudan calling for the warring sides to face accountability.

Around 3,000 people have been killed and three million displaced since violence erupted between Sudan army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

The UN has warned of possible new massacres in Darfur, saying the bodies of at least 87 people allegedly killed last month by the RSF and their allies had been buried in a mass grave.

"The simple truth is that we are... in peril of allowing history to repeat itself – the same miserable history," Khan told the UNSC. "If this oft-repeated phrase of 'never again' is to mean anything, it must mean something here and now to the people of Darfur that have lived with this uncertainty and pain and the scars of conflict for almost two decades.”

Alleged sexual and gender-based crimes were a focus of the new investigation, Khan noted.