The head-on collision between the bus and a commercial vehicle caused a fire in which passengers burned to death

At least 34 people were killed Wednesday in a road accident involving a passenger bus in Algeria's south, according to the country's civil defense agency.

The head-on collision between the bus and a commercial vehicle occurred around 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) in the city of Tamanrasset, about 930 miles south of the capital Algiers. It caused a fire in which 34 people burned to death and another 12 others were injured, the agency said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1681596931582164993 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The rescue operations are still ongoing.

The speed of driving, including public transport drivers, is the main cause of road accidents in Algeria, according to the National Delegation of Road Safety, a government agency.

In 2022, Algeria recorded nearly 22,980 traffic accidents which left 3,409 dead and 30,479 injured, according to the national road safety delegate, Nacef Abdelhakim.