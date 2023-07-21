Sudan: MSF says may stop work at Khartoum hospital after attack

Armed men 'aggressively' beat 18 employees of Doctors Without Borders, threatened to kill one, and stole their vehicle

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Friday said its team was attacked in Khartoum, warning it may halt operations at one of the few hospitals still operating in war-torn Sudan’s capital.

The day prior, armed men beat 18 MSF employees and threatened to kill one as they were transporting supplies to Khartoum’s Turkish Hospital – one of only two hospitals still open there. The charity noted that both hospitals are in an area of the city controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which since April have been fighting the regular army.

Led by feuding generals, the war has killed at least 3,000 people and displaced over 3.3 million. Khartoum, as well as the western region of Darfur, have seen the worst of the violence.

"They detained one of our drivers and threatened his life before releasing him. They also stole one of our vehicles,” MSF said, adding that the incident put their continued activities at the hospital in doubt. On the same day, MSF noted it received 44 patients wounded in an airstrike.

MSF says it is one of the few international medical humanitarian organizations still present in Khartoum.

"If an incident like this happens again, and if our ability to move supplies continues to be obstructed, then, regrettably, our presence in the Turkish Hospital will soon become untenable," said Christophe Garnier, MSF's emergency manager for Sudan.

The fighting in Khartoum has intensified as warplanes pound residential areas to try to dislodge the RSF, who set up bases there years ago.