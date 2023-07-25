Wagner to keep presence, influence in Africa despite Russia mutiny

Wagner is openly active in at least four countries in Africa, typically shoring up fragile regimes in exchange for minerals and other natural wealth

After Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s paramilitary Wagner group, staged a mutiny against President Vladimir Putin and his army last month, questions were raised over the future of his force in Africa – the cradle of its wealth and notoriety.

The dramatic rebellion ended in a deal by which Prigozhin was expected to move to Belarus with his men. But details about the accord remain sketchy, and as far as Africa is concerned, Wagner can count on its geopolitical and economic weight there to survive.

"Let's continue to train, improve our skills, and then off to the next adventure to Africa," Prigozhin said last week in an unauthenticated video posted on Telegram by a Wagner-linked account.

Wagner is openly active in at least four countries in Africa – Mali, Sudan, the Central African Republic, and Libya – typically shoring up fragile regimes in exchange for minerals and other natural wealth.

The group is frequently accused of atrocities and looting of natural resources, interfering in local politics in numerous conflicts, and running anti-Western information campaigns, especially in francophone West Africa. The United States has labeled Wagner a transnational criminal organization, imposing sanctions on Prigozhin and African officials with alleged ties to the group.

While Wagner is not involved in Russia’s regular military, it has been seen for years as an armed extension of Moscow's influence in Africa.

The world's poorest continent is gaining importance for Russia – which has been isolated from Europe and the U.S. since launching its offensive in Ukraine last year – and Moscow has over the past several years strengthened its presence in Africa, vowing to intensify grain exports, weapons deliveries, and energy cooperation.