Possible coup attempt in Niger, presidential guard seen in action

Even though there's no abnormal military movements, reports say the official residence of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was sealed off

The official residence of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was sealed off Wednesday by the elite Presidential Guard, a source told AFP. The reason for which has yet been announced.

Although Bazoum's official presidential complex in Niamey was sealed off, there was no abnormal military deployment or sounds of gunfire in the area, and traffic was normal, reported AFP.

The landlocked West African state has been one of the most coup-prone nations in the world, with four since its independence from France in 1960, not to mention several attempted coups. The last successful one was in February 2010, overthrowing the president at the time, Mamadou Tandja.

Bazoum was democratically elected in 2021, and considered a close ally of France. There was an attempted coup on March 31, 2021, two days before the inauguration, according to AFP.

The suspected ringleader, an air force captain named Sani Gourouza, was arrested in the neighboring Benin and handed over to the Niger authorities. Others were also detained for their suspected roles in the attempted coup.

Another attempt on the Niger presidency occurred while Bazoum was in Turkey, March 2023, an official told AFP, adding an arrest was made. However, the authorities never publicly commented on the incident.

(Boureima Hama/Pool Photo via AP) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, poses for a photo with Niger President Mohamed Bazoum during their meeting at the presidential palace in Niamey, Niger.

Niger has also struggled with two jihadist campaigns, coming from the southwest in 2015 through Mali, and the other in the southeast, involving jihadists based in northeastern Nigeria.

The country has persistently ranked at the bottom, or near it, in the UN's Human Development Index. Niger is two-thirds desert and is located in the heart of the Sahel, with a population of 22.4 million. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly called on the country to normalize relations with Israel in 2023.